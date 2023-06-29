HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

