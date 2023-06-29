HB Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

