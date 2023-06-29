HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celularity were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 212.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ CELU opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Celularity Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.45.

About Celularity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Celularity had a net margin of 81.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celularity Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.