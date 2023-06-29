HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $194.65 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

