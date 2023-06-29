HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

