HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 464,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

