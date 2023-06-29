HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,307 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Bank of America increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $190.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

