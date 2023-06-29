HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,314 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

SHOP stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

