HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake Price Performance

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

