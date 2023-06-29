HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

