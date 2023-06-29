HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,495 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sera Prognostics were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $107.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 12,891.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

