HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $190,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

