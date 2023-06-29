HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -25.64%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

