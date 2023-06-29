HB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

