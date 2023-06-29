Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

