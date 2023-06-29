Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 162,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 67,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.9% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

