Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

