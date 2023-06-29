IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.
Shares of IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
