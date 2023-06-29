IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $38,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

