Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.