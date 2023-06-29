Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 713,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

