Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $459.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

