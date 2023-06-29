Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.