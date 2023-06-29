iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 4.1% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.29. 1,525,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,998,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.