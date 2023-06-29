iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 256.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $111.48 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

