iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

