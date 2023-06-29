iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 4,253.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVB stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.