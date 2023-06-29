iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 197,308 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $23.93.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
