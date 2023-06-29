iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 197,308 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $23.93.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.