iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 969,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

