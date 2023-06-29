iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

