Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,942 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $24,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.30. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

