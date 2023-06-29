Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,923,000 after buying an additional 999,249 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $423.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

