Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by StonePine Asset Management Inc.

StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 572.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,249 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.8% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $181,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

