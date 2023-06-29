JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WBA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

