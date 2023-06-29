JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $137,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30,446.2% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

JPM opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

