JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,053,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30,446.2% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

JPM stock opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

