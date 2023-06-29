Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

