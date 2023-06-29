Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

