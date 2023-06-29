Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after buying an additional 4,361,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.1 %

KDP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.