Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,561 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,408,115. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

