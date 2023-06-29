Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,550 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

