LifeSteps Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $189.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

