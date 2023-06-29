Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after buying an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $183.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

