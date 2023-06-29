Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,992 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 82,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.