Mirador Capital Partners LP Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 826,304 shares of company stock valued at $27,088,656 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

