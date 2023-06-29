MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.23. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 63,067 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

