Mutual Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.6 %

SUN stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.