Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $221.63.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

