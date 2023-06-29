National Bank of Canada FI Buys 32,087 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 172.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

