National Bank of Canada FI Buys 54,115 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 777.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

