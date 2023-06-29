National Bank of Canada FI Buys 6,239 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

EXPD stock opened at $118.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

